Inside the new President's routine: Oval Office fires and early bedtimes

More so than any recent first couple, Joe and Jill Biden have demonstrated a publicly affectionate relationship, one that extends to private moments spent together in the White House residence. For the first time in decades, there are no children residing in the building, leaving the 55,000 square-foot mansion to the two of them. Jill Biden recently saw the President off with a kiss before his first flight aboard Marine One.

The President traveled to Camp David for the first time since taking office on Presidents Day weekend -- but even the mountainside retreat was familiar after many trips there as vice president.

Biden said before leaving he planned to "just hang out with the family and do what we always do," which included playing Mario Kart at the arcade inside one of the lodges with his granddaughters, who bought him a hat emblazoned with the presidential seal and embroidered with their name for him: Pop.

Still, even for someone well acquainted with presidential life, there are some upgrades that come with the top job.

"It's the same plane we had as vice president, only it's much nicer in terms of what the inside is," Biden said after his first Air Force One ride, which was aboard a smaller jet than the main presidential aircraft because of the shorter runway in Delaware.