Instacart, others push incentives to get workers vaccinated

Many large companies have faced criticism over how they have treated their employees throughout the pandemic, from shoddy sick leave policies to poor working conditions inside factories and warehouses. Companies from meatpacking plants to Amazon have grappled with worker absences and outbreaks that have forced temporary shutdowns of their factories and warehouses. There is also a looming debate in Congress over whether employers should be exempt from legal liabilities related to coronavirus exposure as more recall their employees to offices and other work sites.

Those challenges provide a strong incentive for companies to get their workers vaccinated and put the pandemic behind them, said Laura Boudreau, an economics professor at Columbia Business School who specializes in labor rights.

“A lot of them have had to defend their reputations in terms of how they are treating their employees throughout the pandemic,” Boudreau said.

Instacart is among several companies that have lobbied for their workers to be prioritized for vaccines. The company has faced criticism and some worker unrest over allegations that it not done enough to protect its gig workers, who don’t get health insurance through the company or guaranteed paid sick leave.