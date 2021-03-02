Intense No. 4 Illinois makes statement, drubs No. 2 Michigan

Both teams had a hard time scoring in the first half, but Curbelo’s ability to drive to the basket helped Illinois to a 33-22 lead at the break. Then the Illini kept pouring it on.

“They played with great activity from the jump of the ball. They hit us first. We weren’t prepared,” Michigan’s Isaiah Livers said. “It felt like they were on a run the whole game.”

Illinois outscored Michigan 22-5 in second-chance points and held the Wolverines to 35% shooting from the field.

The Big Ten confirmed before the game that it will use winning percentage to determine the league champion. Michigan can still wrap that up with a win in either of its last two regular-season games — or if Illinois loses its last game this weekend.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini still have an uphill climb to win the Big Ten, but if they finish a game or two behind Michigan in the loss column, their fans will likely be heard from on the topic. The Wolverines are scheduled to play three fewer games than Illinois, and the size of this blowout — without Dosunmu — will resonate. Dosunmu has missed the past three games after breaking his nose, but the Illini have won them all. Underwood said Dosunmu has also been in concussion protocol.