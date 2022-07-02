Explore features covering trending topics in news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle.
Interactive: Fireworks go boom, but how? See from the inside
- By Laura Sparks, Lee digital content center
Instead of piling returned merchandise onto a growing inventory heap, stores are considering just handing customers their money back and letting them keep the stuff they don't want.
More people were taken to hospitals Monday in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt near San Antonio, Tex. that may be the deadliest outcome of thousands of similar attempts.
More than 4 months after being arrested at a Moscow airport, Brittney Griner appeared in court Monday. Full coverage here.
President Donald Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent, putting his hand on the man’s throat after he was told he would not be taken to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to testimony by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy’s father later committed suicide.
The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at 12:42 p.m., Amtrak said. Eight cars and two locomotives derailed.
An aide testified Donald Trump was told that people rallying on Jan. 6 had weapons but he told officials to "let my people in" and sent the crowd to the Capitol.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire Thursday, setting the stage for Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as the court's newest member.
Not everything you see on television is real, until it is ...
The FBI has opened an investigating into sex abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in New Orleans, looking at whether priests took children across state lines to molest them.