Interior secretary steps into Utah public lands tug-of-war

But Mike Noel, a former state representative and vocal critic of expanding the monuments, said it would be a mistake for the administration to “go back and rub salt in the wounds” by reversing Trump’s decision.

He said he fears that not allowing local and state officials to make these decisions will only further divide those involved.

“It’s never a good thing when decisions like this are made from Washington, D.C.,” Noel said. “I just think it’s being done wrong, and I hope that the new secretary recognizes that.”

Wilfred Herrera Jr., chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors and a former governor of Laguna Pueblo, noted places like Bears Ears and Chaco Canyon in New Mexico connect tribal members to their ancestors. He said protecting them is the council's highest duty.

“Our current challenge — this threat to our cultural survival — is epitomized by these two examples and many other areas of equal importance,” he said.

