Intern must publicly testify on rape claim against lawmaker

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they were sexually assaulted.

Von Ehlinger's attorney, Edward Dindinger, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the subpoena. Last week, he sent a letter to the state's attorneys objecting to some of the procedural rules set for the ethics hearing and asking that von Ehlinger's accuser be required to comply with a subpoena. Dindinger noted that von Ehlinger could face a contempt complaint if he fails to comply with the subpoena he was issued.

“If the complainant or any other person is not actually compelled to comply with the subpoena, this would represent a gross miscarriage of justice,” Dindinger wrote.

Defendants who are charged with a crime are typically allowed to confront their accuser in criminal court proceedings, though often exceptions are made for juveniles who may not be emotionally able to face an alleged abuser in person. Von Ehlinger has not been criminally charged in connection with the rape allegations, and the ethics committee hearing isn't a criminal proceeding.

On Tuesday, members of the House Republican Caucus Leadership issued a prepared joint statement reminding the public that the hearing is simply an open committee meeting, not a criminal or civil trial.