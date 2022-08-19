Investigations into former President Donald Trump remained in the news this week.

Trump, as well as media organizations, want the search warrant affidavit to be released following the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who served as Trump’s personal lawyer, testified before a grand jury in Atlanta as an investigation following the 2020 election results continues.

Trump’s former Vice President, Mike Pence, signaled he may be willing to testify if asked.

And a former Trump Organization CFO pleaded guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Meanwhile, the former president’s presence could still be felt in primaries that were held in Wyoming and Alaska this week.

And as the 2022 midterms loom, Planned Parenthood plans to ramp up political spending.

3 ways debt can be a helpful tool | PennyWise podcast Not all debt is bad. Learn how to leverage debt with these three tips on the latest episode of PennyWise.

There were several shootings this week, including one at a Midwest theme park.

In other news, traffic deaths are on the rise. Southern Baptist clergy are under investigation related to claims of sex abuse. An author is recovering after an attack. Controversy tied to the Pledge of Allegiance. And human remains were found in Nashville.

Home sales are slumping, however, the job market remains a bright spot in the economy. Home Depot and Target reported fiscal results and Best Buy announced job cuts. GM is recalling SUVs and American Airlines is looking to the future with supersonic jets.

Arizona and Nevada face water cuts and July had the hottest nights on record. The CDC is shaking up its organization and the FDA will make it easier to get a hearing aid.

And finally, international news, tensions remain high between China, the US and Taiwan. Brittney Griner is appealing her sentence in Russia. The Taliban celebrated a year since taking control of Afghanistan.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports