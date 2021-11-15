Investigator examining discrimination complaints by officers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida city has hired an outside investigator to look into allegations of racial, gender and sexual-orientation discrimination in its police department.

The city of Fort Lauderdale hired former prosecutor Gregg Rossman to look into discrimination complaints by four officers that the police department discriminates when it comes to internal promotions. The officers’ lawyer said complaints have been filed with the local district office of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which investigates workplace discrimination, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with an outside, independent investigator, as it is highly unlikely that the city would admit fault or that there is a pattern of discrimination occurring at the hands of their handpicked chief,” said Tonja Haddad Coleman, the officer's attorney.

Larry Scirotto, a former assistant chief from Pittsburgh, took over the Fort Lauderdale Police Department in August as chief. He referred questions to City Hall.

Mayor Dean Trantalis told the Sun Sentinel, “I appreciate the city attorney and the city manager being proactive and trying to ensure fairness in the process."

