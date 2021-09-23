Investigator hopeful for new leads in Boston museum robbery

On March 18, 1990, two men masquerading as Boston police officers got into the museum by telling a security guard they were responding to a report of a disturbance, according to authorities. The guard and a co-worker were handcuffed and locked in the basement while the thieves made off with the 13 pieces of art.

The missing pieces include Rembrandt’s only known seascape, “Christ in the Storm on the Sea of Galilee,” and Vermeer’s “The Concert,” one of fewer than 40 known paintings by the 17th-century Dutch painter.

Federal authorities described Gentile as a person of interest, saying he talked about the stolen paintings with fellow prisoners and once told an undercover FBI agent he had access to two of the paintings and could negotiate the sale of each for $500,000. His home outside Hartford was searched several times by federal agents, and he served several years in prison after they found firearms he was prohibited from owning as a convicted felon. But he insisted he knew nothing about the theft or the paintings' location.