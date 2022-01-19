Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.

Two residents of a short-staffed long-term care center were found dead Sunday night in Thomasville when police, first responders and medical personnel conducted a welfare check.

An investigation into the center continues.

According to a police statement released Tuesday, the families of the unidentified deceased residents of Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center had been notified of their deaths by staff before the police investigation began.

Their bodies were sent to the autopsy center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Another two patients were found to be in critical condition. One was taken to High Point Medical Center, while the other was transported to Thomasville Medical Center.

Officials with Principle LTC, the Kinston-based operator of Pine Ridge, could not be immediately reached for comment on the deaths and police investigation.

Investigators said the welfare check was requested by residents, who told authorities staff members had not been seen by some residents and could not be reached by phone.

Police arrived at the center at 706 Pineywood Road at 7:56 p.m. Sunday.

According to the report, officers determined there was inadequate staffing to accommodate the 98 patients of the facility. The facility had one licensed practical nurse and two certified nursing assistants available at the time of the investigation.

Officers contacted Thomasville Fire Department and Davidson County Emergency Medical Services for assistance with a door-to-door assessment of every resident. That took until 7:30 a.m. Monday.

“Obviously, the weather and road conditions contributed to the inadequate staffing issues with this facility,” Capt. Brad Saintsing of the Thomasville Police Department said in the report.

"First and foremost, we want to ensure each and every resident of the facility is getting the quality of care they deserve. With these types of facilities, there is a protocol, and we want to ensure it was followed as it relates to the weather and/or emergency situations."

Among the investigating agencies are the State Bureau of Investigation, Davidson County District Attorney’s Office, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and Davidson County Social Services.

DHHS is currently at the center overseeing operations.

According to the Principle website, it operates 56 centers involving about 7,200 beds in North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky, offering services ranging from short-term transitional care to Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

In its latest report, the state said Pine Ridge had a cluster of eight staff members and two residents who had tested positive for COVID-19. There had been no related deaths as of Jan. 11.

A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. The state does not report when the cases were diagnosed.

