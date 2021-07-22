Investigators question warden at California women's prison

Messages seeking comment were left with the federal Bureau of Prisons and the main office at FCI Dublin. The person who answered the phone at the prison said the warden wasn’t immediately available.

FCI Dublin, 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Oakland, opened in 1974, and was converted to an all-female facility in 2012. One of five all-women prisons in the federal system, it currently houses about 750 inmates.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin spent time there for their involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal. Other famous inmates over the years have included publishing heir Patty Hearst and Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss.

Last month, former FCI Dublin correctional officer and recycling technician Ross Klinger was arrested on charges he abused his authority and coerced two inmates into sexual activity. According to prosecutors, Klinger, 36, told the inmates that he wanted to marry them and father their children. He also gave them money and gifts, prosecutors said.

Klinger was released to home confinement and is scheduled for a status hearing in September. Klinger's lawyer declined to comment Thursday.