Investors dump stocks, buy bonds as virus fears flare again

Even in the United States, where the vaccination rate is higher, people in Los Angeles County once again must wear masks indoors regardless of whether they're vaccinated. The rule went into effect late Saturday in hopes of reversing the latest spike in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths, mostly among unvaccinated people.

Financial markets have been showing signs of increased concerns for a while, but the U.S. stock market had remained largely resilient. The S&P 500 has had just two down weeks in the last eight, and the last time it had even a 5% pullback from a record high was in October.

The bond market has been louder in its warnings, though. The yield on the 10-year Treasury tends to move with expectations for economic growth and for inflation, and it has been sinking since March, when it was at 1.75%. It was at 1.20% Monday morning, down from 1.29% late Friday.

Analysts and professional investors say a long list of reasons is potentially behind the sharp moves in the bond market, which is seen as more rational and sober than the stock market. But at the heart is the risk the economy may be set to slow sharply from its current, extremely high growth.