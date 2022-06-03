 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa church shooter had been awaiting trial on sex charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Church Shooting-Iowa

People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. Two people and a shooter died Thursday night in a shooting outside a church in Ames, authorities said.

 Nirmalendu Majumdar - member, The Des Moines Register

AMES — A Boone man who allegedly shot two women outside an Ames church and then turned the gun on himself had been awaiting trial in a sexual assault case in Cedar Falls.

Police said Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, 33, was behind the fatal shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames on Thursday night. Media accounts identify the shooter and his two victims.

The shooting claimed the lives of 22-year-old Eden Mariah Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Renee Flores. Whitlatch then killed himself.

Court records show Whitlatch was scheduled to go to trial in July in Black Hawk County on a charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse stemming from an incident at a Cedar Falls nightclub.

Authorities allege Whitlatch was at Derringer’s Public Parlor on Main Street on Oct. 23 when he twice put his hand down a woman’s pants and attempted to penetrate her vagina.

Church Shooting-Iowa

Troopers from the Iowa State Patrol stand outside Cornerstone Church after a shooting on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. Two people and a shooter died Thursday night in a shooting outside a church in Ames, authorities said.

Surveillance video of the incident showed Whitlatch put his hand down the woman’s pants once around 7:38 p.m. She stepped away, and he pulled her back, and he allegedly put his hand in her pants at about 7:44 p.m., according to court records. She tapped his leg and again stepped away, records state.

In an interview with police, Whitlatch told police he didn’t remember much of the night because he had been drinking, records state.

 

