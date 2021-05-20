Iowa congressman fined for refusing to wear mask on U.S. House floor

The CDC guidance states fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

"As Members of Congress, we should not only encourage constituents to get vaccinated, we should be showing them what a ‘return to normal’ looks like and follow the science," Miller-Meeks said in remarks prepared for deliver on the House floor on May 14, the day after the CDC issued it's new mask guidance.

"According to the Speaker, roughly 75% of our members have received COVID-19 vaccination, and therefore should have the choice to go without masks," she said. "Americans are looking for hope, and we are not showing it. ... Even the New York Times said the ‘CDC is finally catching up to the science’ and so should the House. We must be the leaders we were elected to be, follow the science, and have the choice to go without a mask."

In a memo sent to House members Monday, CNN reported the Office of the Attending Physician wrote: "Extra precautions are necessary given the substantial number of partially vaccinated, unvaccinated, and vaccine-indeterminate individuals."