Iowa conspiracy theorist stays in custody, ordered to DC

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A right-wing conspiracy theorist from Iowa seen prominently in videos taunting a U.S. Capitol police officer and pursuing him upstairs inside the building during the Jan. 6 riot must remain in custody and will be taken soon to Washington to face charges, a federal judge said Friday.

Washington-based U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly halted the release of Douglas Jensen that had been ordered by a federal magistrate judge in Iowa on Thursday. The Iowa judge had allowed his release to home confinement in Des Moines next week with electronic monitoring by probation officers but gave the federal government time to appeal. After federal prosecutors appealed Friday afternoon, Kelly entered an order granting the government's stay of Jensen's release.

Washington prosecutors also asked the judge to order Jensen moved to the district, and Kelly issued another order that directed the U.S. Marshals to “transport the defendant forthwith from the Southern District of Iowa to the District of Columbia for further proceedings in this matter.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney James B. Nelson said in court documents that Jensen carried a knife in his pocket during the attack, and video showed him reaching into that pocket. Photos show a silver knife with a thick 3-inch blade.