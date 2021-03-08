Iowa Dems ponder strategies amid GOP-forced voting changes

The bill awaiting Reynolds' signature would would shorten the early voting period to 20 days from the current 29, just three years after Republicans reduced the period from 40 days. It also would require most mail ballots to be received by Election Day, rather than counting votes that were postmarked by Election Day and arrived by noon on the Monday following the election.

Voting sites would close at 8 p.m. rather than 9 p.m., and county election officials would be banned from sending out absentee ballot request forms unless requested by voters. Satellite voting sites also could only be set up if enough voters petition for one, and voters would be removed from active voting lists if they miss a single general election and don’t report a change in address or registered as a voter again.

Wilburn said he is talking with the Democratic National Committee about strategies, noting that Republicans across the country are pushing for similar restrictions after former President Donald Trump blamed early voting for his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Although there is no evidence of systematic fraud, lawmakers in 43 states are debating about 200 bills that would limit ballot access, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, a public policy group.