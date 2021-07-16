Iowa duo deny any involvement in Mollie Tibbetts' death

“The cops haven’t talked to me. No one has talked to me. You are the first person that has called me,” said Jones, of Oskaloosa. “I wasn’t involved in anything. I have alibis and everything. I am just waiting for someone to come talk to me.”

He ended the interview without answering whether he had made prior statements about Tibbetts' death.

The 24-year-old Hansen, of Sigourney, said allegations that he was involved in Tibbetts’ death are “crazy" and starting to spread online.

“I have no clue why my name even got brought up with this,” Hansen said.

Jurors convicted Bahena Rivera in May after a two-week trial during which prosecutors argued that the 27-year-old farmhand stalked and approached Tibbetts while she was out for an evening run. They said he killed her after she threatened to call police and dumped her body in a cornfield.

Bahena Rivera claimed in his courtroom testimony that two masked men broke into his trailer and forced him to drive them around at gunpoint. He said they came upon Tibbetts, and that one of them stabbed her to death and loaded her body in his car's trunk before instructing him to dispose of it.