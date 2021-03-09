Iowa Hispanic group files lawsuit challenging new voting law

Spokesmen for Reynolds and Republican legislative leaders did not immediately respond to messages. Also no reply was immediately received from Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller who is named as a defendant with Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate

Pate said in a statement that his the job of election officials is to follow the laws passed by the legislature.

“My office will continue providing resources to help every eligible Iowan be a voter and understand any changes in election law. Our goal has always been to make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat,” he said.

The lawsuit claims none of the provisions of the new law will make elections more secure or increase public confidence in the electoral process. It said the law instead imposes undue and unjustified burdens on minority, elderly and disabled voters and those with chronic health conditions, who work multiple jobs, and who lack access to reliable transportation or consistent mail service. It claims the bill will suppress votes among those people.