Iowa man charged with killing family blamed masked intruder

Jackson was treated for his wounded foot at a hospital before he was booked on three counts of first-degree murder late Tuesday at the Linn County jail. He made a brief initial court appearance Wednesday morning and was ordered jailed on a $3 million bond.

A public defender representing him, Lindsay Garner, said he would plead not guilty after a formal charging document is filed.

The case marks the first known triple homicide in Cedar Rapids since 1982 and only the second since at least 1959, according to Cedar Rapids Police Department spokesman Greg Buelow, who searched the agency’s archives Wednesday.

The audio of Jackson’s 911 call cannot be released because it contains information of “material importance to our investigation,” Buelow said.

The slayings shocked acquaintances of the Jackson family, who had lived in the home on Oak Leaf Court in a quiet suburban neighborhood for a decade.

Both Alex and Sabrina Jackson were current students at the University of Iowa studying in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, according to the school's online directory. The university is located in Iowa City, about 35 miles south of their home.