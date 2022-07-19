 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa man convicted in lottery-rigging scheme is paroled

  • Updated
  • 0
Jackpot Rigging Scandal

FILE - Former lottery computer programmer Eddie Tipton speaks during his sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Tipton, convicted in a scheme to rig computers to win jackpots for himself, friends and family, has been paroled after serving more than five years in an Iowa prison. Tipton, 59, was released from prison Friday, July 15, 2022, according to online prisoner records.

 Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former lottery computer technician convicted in a scheme to rig computers to win jackpots for himself, friends and family has been paroled after serving more than five years in an Iowa prison.

Eddie Tipton, 59, was released from prison Friday, according to online prisoner records. Axios Des Moines first reported that Tipton had been freed from the state prison in Clarinda.

Tipton pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct in 2017 and was ordered to pay restitution of $2.2 million to Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma. He shared some of the restitution obligation with his brother in Texas, who collected some of the winnings and served a 75-day jail sentence.

Tipton worked at an Urbandale, Iowa, organization that provided random number drawing computers to several lottery states. At his sentencing hearing, Tipton told the judge he “wrote software that included code that allowed me to understand or technically predict winning numbers, and I gave those numbers to other individuals who then won the lottery and shared the winnings with me.”

People are also reading…

It’s not clear what happened to the money Tipton and his associates won between 2005 and 2011. Out of the seven known winning tickets that netted more than $2.2 million, Eddie Tipton claimed to have ended up with only $351,000.

Tipton owes no restitution in Iowa because Iowa Lottery officials never paid him for the Hot Lotto ticket he attempted to redeem in December 2010 after suspecting misconduct.

Tipton filed a postconviction appeal later assigned by the court as a civil lawsuit claiming he was placed under duress to plead guilty. The lawsuit also claims Iowa officials had no authority to charge him for restitution in other states. Court records show the lawsuit is set for trial next month.

Tipton was initially granted parole on in January because of good behavior, but the board reversed its decision and rescinded his parole in March after he got into trouble for a physical altercation with another inmate in the prison's gym.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

A preliminary autopsy report shows that Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times and that 26 bullets were recovered from his body. Walker was a 25-year-old Black man who died last month at the hands of police in the Ohio city of Akron. The county medical examiner released her report Friday. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker. The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull Walker over for equipment violations. Authorities say Walker fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase. An attorney for Walker’s family says there was no need for officers to kill him.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal judge temporarily blocks transgender protections in 20 states

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News