Iowa murder suspect blames mystery men for runner's slaying

Bahena Rivera said that he wasn’t truthful when detectives began questioning him about Tibbetts' disappearance on Aug. 20, 2018, because he was worried about his daughter's safety. He said then that he had approached Tibbetts as she ran, fought with her after she threatened to call police and then “blacked out" before hiding her body.

He said he agreed to lead investigators to Tibbetts' body early on Aug. 21 because he was tired and wanted the interrogation to end. And he said police had urged him to “put myself in the family's position and to think of” how he would feel if his daughter was missing.

Bahena Rivera recounted growing up in southern Mexico and illegally coming to the U.S. after he turned 17, crossing a river into Texas on an inflatable raft with about 10 other people. He immediately went to live in Iowa, where his father’s brothers had settled, and got a job within days milking cows at a dairy farm, he said.

Bahena Rivera said he worked 12-hour days and was careful to avoid police for fear of deportation. He said never had contact with law enforcement until investigators looking into Tibbetts' disappearance identified his vehicle on a homeowner's surveillance video on her running route.