Iowa State suspends crew club after inquiry into drownings

The investigations — an internal review and a separate external review that was conducted with assistance from a rowing expert — also found that the university lacked adequate oversight.

ISU Crew Club members brought safety concerns to the university’s Recreation Services department in February 2020, concluding a letter with, “As our club stands, it wouldn’t take much for someone to get seriously hurt.”

The letter from the club’s president at the time requested that a dock be built, a new launch or coach boat equipped with life jackets be repaired or bought, and that a swim test be mandatory for team members. The swim test requested by the crew club was implemented, the club raised most of what it needed for a new dock, but no launch or coach boat was acquired, university officials have said.

In a previous statement to the Tribune and other media outlets, Alexis Aurandt, the Crew Club’s president and leader of the boat that day, said winds picked up from out of nowhere and whipped up the lake that had been as smooth as glass when the club members arrived.