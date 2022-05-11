 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa teen charged with killing teacher to be tried as adult

  • Updated
  • 0
Teacher Death-Teens Charged

FILE - Jeremy Everett Goodale, center, enters the courtroom as defense attorney Allen Cook, left, looks on before a reverse waiver hearing in Fairfield, Iowa on April 28, 2022. Goodale will be tried as an adult after a judge on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, denied his request to move his case to juvenile court. District Judge Shawn Showers ruled that Goodale will face a first-degree murder trial in adult court for the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught at Fairfield High School.

 NICK ROHLMAN - pool, Pool The Gazette

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — A 17-year-old Iowa boy accused of helping a classmate kill their high school Spanish teacher last year will be tried as an adult after a judge on Wednesday denied his request to move his case to juvenile court.

District Judge Shawn Showers ruled that Jeremy Goodale will face a first-degree murder trial in adult court for the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught at Fairfield High School.

In his ruling, Showers cited the juvenile court's limited time to rehabilitate Goodale if the teen is found guilty, noting the longest Goodale could be held in the juvenile system is six months past his 19th birthday.

“The juvenile court’s dwindling time to rehabilitate the defendant is simply insufficient for a crime of such magnitude based on the nature of the offenses described in the minutes of testimony,” Showers wrote.

Police arrested Goodale and another teen, Willard Miller, in Graber’s killing. Graber’s body was found Nov. 3 hidden under a tarp, a wheelbarrow and railroad ties at a Fairfield city park, and police said she had been beaten to death with a baseball bat. Fairfield is about 95 miles (152.89 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines.

People are also reading…

Miller’s attorneys have also requested his case be moved to juvenile court. A hearing on that motion was held Friday, but the judge had not issued a ruling on the request by Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

In Woodbury County, there are 11 dams with a hazard rating of "high" which means that the likely loss of human life is high if dam failure occurs. One of those, "Smokey Hollow Subwatershed Site 4," is marked as being in fair condition while the other 10 have a satisfactory rating. Condition ratings range from good down to unsatisfactory.

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle for Donbas: Residents flee as fighting rage in in Ukraine’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News