Iowa woman believed to be oldest in US dies at 115

LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115.

Bessie Laurena Hendricks, of Lake City, Iowa, died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center, according to Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday at the home on Nov. 7 and was listed last year by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the country's oldest living person until her death.

Born in 1907 in west-central Iowa's Calhoun County, Hendricks was alive to witness news of the sinking of the Titanic, World War I and II, the Great Depression and both the Spanish flu and COVID-19 pandemics. She was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse there and the mother of five children, according to the Des Moines Register. She is survived by three of her children.

A funeral service for Hendricks will be held at Lampe & Powers Funeral Home on Saturday.

The Gerontology Research Group reports that Hendrick's death leaves 114-year-old Edie Ceccarelli of California as the country's oldest living person.

Notable deaths of 2022 ... a final look back Angela Lansbury Bill Russell Queen Elizabeth II Loretta Lynn James Caan Sidney Poitier Madeleine Albright Kirstie Alley Olivia Newton-John Nichelle Nichols Barbara Walters Pelé Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Meat Loaf Coolio Stephen "tWitch" Boss Naomi Judd Taylor Hawkins Jerry Lee Lewis Christine McVie Anne Heche Bob Saget Gilbert Gottfried Louie Anderson Leslie Jordan Estelle Harris Liz Sheridan Sally Kellerman Howard Hesseman Clarence Gilyard Ray Liotta Paul Sorvino Tony Sirico Fred Ward Emilio Delgado Bob McGrath Robbie Coltrane John Aniston Ronnie Spector Aaron Carter Takeoff Gallagher Mikhail Gorbachev Orrin Hatch Ash Carter Bernard Shaw Dorothy Pitman Hughes David McCullough Ken Starr Ivana Trump Charles McGee Robert Clary Vin Scully Franco Harris Bob Lanier Len Dawson Mike Leach Shirley Spork Scott Hall Peter Bogdanovich Ivan Reitman Vivienne Westwood André Leon Talley Manfred Thierry Mugler Pat Carroll Tony Dow Philip Baker Hall Larry Storch Kevin Conroy Bobby Rydell Jeff Cook Hilary Mantel Sonny Barger Shinzo Abe Mickey Gilley William Hurt Louise Fletcher Sacheen Littlefeather Claes Oldenburg Tony Siragusa Mike Bossy Guy Lafleur Vangelis Luicanne Goldberg John Clayton Bobbie Nelson Eileen Ryan Jean-Luc Godard Art Laboe Judy Tenuta Pharoah Sanders James A. McDivitt Marilyn Bergman Gaspard Ulliel Dan Reeves Don Maynard Don Young Michael Lang Lawrence N. Brooks Tom Parker Rayfield Wright Charley Taylor Tommy Davis Bill Fitch Robert Morse Dede Robertson Robert Krueger Johnnie A. Jones Sr. Gary Brooker Brent Renaud Ronnie Hawkins Andy Fletcher Ann Turner Cook Dwayne Hickman Mark Shields James Rado Bruton Smith Marlin Briscoe Vernon Winfrey William “Poogie” Hart David Warner Issey Miyake Bert Fields Melissa Bank Albert Woodfox Barbara Ehrenreich Julie Powell Jason David Frank Gaylord Perry Paul Silas Grant Wahl Mills Lane Kathy Whitworth