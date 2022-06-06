 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Iraq: British man gets 15 years over smuggling artifacts

  • 0

An Iraqi court on Monday sentenced a British citizen to 15 years in prison on charges of smuggling artifacts out of the country.

The verdict handed down to retired geologist Jim Fitton shocked the court in Baghdad, including his defense attorney.

A German national tried with Fitton was found not to have criminal intent in the case and will be released.

“I thought the worst case scenario would be one year, with suspension,” Fitton’s lawyer Thair Soud, visibly shocked, told The Associated Press.

