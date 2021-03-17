IRS plans to delay federal tax filing deadline to mid-May, official says

The IRS has yet to provide guidance to the jobless who have already filed their 2020 tax returns, though experts predict they will have to send in amended returns.

The IRS recently provided instructions and a worksheet for those who have yet to complete their 2020 returns. It guides the jobless through filling out the correct amounts on Schedule 1 of Form 1040.

Backers of this provision are among those who urged the IRS to delay the filing deadline.

Still working through last year's backlog

The agency started the year already behind. At the end of December, it still had millions of tax year 2019 returns to be processed. Many IRS workers were sent to work from home during the pandemic, leading to a backlog of paper returns. At one point last year, the pile up of unopened mail had to be kept in trailers.

Even though the IRS extended its deadline, that doesn't mean individual states will. If they don't, that means that filers in those states may need to file by April 15 anyway, unless they file for an automatic extension.