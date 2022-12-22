IRS presidential audit policy goes under spotlight

WASHINGTON — An IRS policy governing the audits of tax returns filed by U.S. presidents is under new scrutiny after a report published by a congressional panel found the agency failed to perform the mandatory inspection of Donald Trump's returns until Congress pressed for information about the process.
The three-point policy states that individual returns for the president and the vice president are subject to mandatory review, "should always be kept in an orange folder," should be kept from the eyes of IRS employees and "should be locked in a secure drawer or cabinet when the examiner or reviewer is away from the work area."
The report released Tuesday by the Democratic majority on the House Ways and Means Committee said the process, which dates to 1977, was "dormant, at best" during the early years of the Trump administration.
The report from the House Ways & Means Committee, regarding the IRS and former President Donald Trump's tax returns, is seen Wednesday.
Jon Elswick, Associated Press
By comparison, there were audits of Biden for the 2020 and 2021 tax years, said Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman. The first determined the Bidens were due an additional federal income tax refund, Bates said by emails. The second, for 2021, "found that they owed an additional $13, which could have been waived under IRS policy but they chose to pay."
On Thursday, Democrats in the House passed legislation that would codify the IRS policy into law with more stringent requirements.
The legislation faced staunch opposition from Republicans and has little chance of becoming law in the final days of this Congress. But it is seen as a starting point for future efforts to bolster oversight of the presidency.
Tax experts say the failure to launch the audit earlier is emblematic of a larger problem regarding the IRS' capacity to examine high-income taxpayers' returns — and a reminder of Trump as a norm-defying president.
John Koskinen, who served as IRS commissioner during both the Obama and Trump administrations, said the policy has been out of the public eye because presidents have traditionally released their tax-return summaries to the public.
"It only became an issue with a president who refused to release his tax returns," Koskinen said. "If Trump had been releasing his returns, nobody would have raised this issue."
Trump's tax returns being handed over to Congress recently is the culmination of a yearslong legal fight between Trump and Democratic lawmakers.
Steve Rosenthal, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, said the IRS' failure to audit Trump is a showing that "the mandatory auditing program is broken, we cannot rely on the current system to fairly audit the president, and there's a general problem of the IRS auditing sophisticated taxpayers."
Rosenthal added: "This is a much larger problem than Donald Trump — yes, he makes bad things worse, but the situation was bad to begin with."
A new $80 billion infusion of funds through the so-called Inflation Reduction Act is supposed to remedy the beleaguered agency's low staffing levels, outdated technology and host of other issues. Republicans who are poised to take control of the House in less than two weeks, however, have said they want to cut that funding.
Tuesday's committee report revealed that the IRS only began to audit Trump's 2016 tax filings on April 3, 2019, more than two years into Trump's presidency and just months after Democrats took control of the House. That date coincides with Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the panel chairman, asking the IRS for information related to Trump's tax returns.
The report's findings prompted lawmakers to recommend a statutory requirement for the mandatory examination of the president's taxes, with "disclosure of certain audit information and related returns in a timely manner."
The IRS is required to examine tax returns of all sitting presidents, but that rarely happened during Trump's time in office.
The issue highlights frustration with the so-called tax gap, which is the difference between how much money is owed to the federal government and how much is paid. IRS data released in October projects that for 2017 to 2019, the estimated average gross tax gap will be $540 billion per year.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in August, and has repeated at various speaking engagements, that the new funds allocated by Congress would be used to increase audits on high-wealth individuals, firms and complex pass-throughs.
"This is challenging work that requires a team of sophisticated revenue agents in place to spend thousands of hours poring over complicated returns, and it is also work that has huge revenue potential," she told former IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in August.
In an application of the IRS policy on mandatory presidential audits, well-trained agents, forensic experts, tax attorneys and others would be required to oversee a presidential audit as complicated as Trump's, which included hundreds of businesses, properties and complex business interests.
The congressional report highlighted the lack of staffing and availability of experts to examine Trump's taxes. The report states that the IRS believed that accuracy of his filings was ensured because he had legal counsel and an accounting firm representing him.
The question of whether presidential tax documents should be disclosed is another matter of debate among tax experts and advocates.
Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the top Republican on the Ways and Means Committee, said Congress would be setting a "dangerous new precedent" by releasing the presidential records. Koskinen said that "it's a significant serious precedent for a committee to seek returns and then release them."
"I see two big issues here — what is the IRS going to do to ensure presidents are audited regularly, and what's the rationale for releasing these returns," Koskinen said.
Zip codes donating the most money to Donald Trump
The 2022 midterm elections put former President Donald Trump's political influence, both within the Republican party and among the voting public, to the test.
Trump endorsed more than two dozen Republican candidates. While the GOP expected a "red wave" to deliver overwhelming control of both houses of Congress, the results were significantly more muted.
Democrats retained control of the Senate; and while Republicans have the House, the margin of success proved to be narrower than pro-Trump devotees anticipated. However, candidates that were given the thumbs up by Trump did not overwhelmingly win as expected.
Exactly how the election results will affect Trump's fundraising efforts remains to be seen. But Trump committees raised millions of dollars before the midterms, particularly after the FBI raided his Florida Mar-a-Lago home. In fact, by the end of July 2022, the political action committee Save America (one of Trump's largest PAC affiliates) had accumulated more than
$99 million on Trump's behalf. While there are few restrictions on how Trump can use that money if he doesn't end up running for the presidency in 2024, he may not be able to use the millions already raised if he does, according to experts.
So, exactly where is the bulk of Trump support money coming from? The areas of the nation and the communities within them vary wildly. Republican-leaning voters are assumed to be older, predominantly white, well-educated, and more affluent than average. And while this is certainly true in many pockets of the country—such asPalm Beach, Florida, which is
home to many seniors, and one zip code in New York City that's around 80% white and among the Big Aple's richest sections—there are exceptions.
Take Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin, a small community just 30 miles outside the capital city of Madison. This township's zip code appears on this list, but the area went for Biden in 2020. Rhode Island is a deeply blue state, yet the community of Wyoming, population 233, donated to Trump at a higher rate than major metros like Reno, Nevada. And then there is Plain, Wisconsin, an only
slightly conservative subsection of liberal Sauk County where less than 17% of the population holds a college degree.
In short, such variety speaks to the reach of Trump's continued influence despite very recent attempts by the Republican party to
distance itself from him amidst the results of the 2022 midterms. Stacker analyzed Federal Election Commission records from Jan. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022, to compile a list of the 50 zip codes that have donated the most money to Donald Trump over the last two years. Each zip code is ranked by its total donation amount to the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign committee, filing as the Make America Great Again PAC.
Only FEC-processed records from unique individuals (as opposed to outside groups or committees) were considered. Slides also include the number of donations made toward Trump's campaign in that zip code and in the state overall. Demographic and population information is derived from the Census Bureau. The townships listed beside each zip code represent the most sizable community within that respective zip code, but do not necessarily encompass its entire population. They are offered as a geographic frame of reference.
Justin Sullivan // Getty Images
#50. 25276 (Spencer, West Virginia)
- Donations per 1K people: $434.23 ($3,233 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.4 (3 donations)
- Population: 7,446
- Median household income: $33,121
- Total in West Virginia: $32,633 (2,523 donations)
Richie Diesterheft // Wikimedia Commons
#49. 53578 (Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $437.09 ($2,800 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.2 (1 donations)
- Population: 6,406
- Median household income: $65,018
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Edit6212 // Wikimedia Commons
#48. 61046 (Lanark, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $440.92 ($1,025 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.2 (12 donations)
- Population: 2,325
- Median household income: $65,435
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. 18972 (Uppr Blck Edy, Pennsylvania)
- Donations per 1K people: $444.41 ($1,431 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.4 (11 donations)
- Population: 3,220
- Median household income: $83,401
- Total in Pennsylvania: $233,511 (19,073 donations)
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#46. 78124 (Marion, Texas)
- Donations per 1K people: $452.21 ($2,963 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.4 (9 donations)
- Population: 6,553
- Median household income: $73,724
- Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)
Darrylpearson // Wikimedia Commons
#45. 96027 (Etna, California)
- Donations per 1K people: $457.28 ($1,039 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.7 (13 donations)
- Population: 2,273
- Median household income: $56,801
- Total in California: $834,772 (75,345 donations)
Daniel Lane Nelson // Shutterstock
#44. 80807 (Burlington, Colorado)
- Donations per 1K people: $459.25 ($2,048 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.7 (12 donations)
- Population: 4,460
- Median household income: $55,174
- Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)
Lesleyanne Ryan // Shutterstock
#43. 89501 (Reno, Nevada)
- Donations per 1K people: $463.22 ($2,054 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 9.2 (41 donations)
- Population: 4,435
- Median household income: $44,393
- Total in Nevada: $73,985 (14,915 donations)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#42. 2898 (Wyoming, Rhode Island)
- Donations per 1K people: $469.83 ($534 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.6 (3 donations)
- Population: 1,137
- Median household income: $67,679
- Total in Rhode Island: $9,986 (893 donations)
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#41. 33042 (Cudjoe Key, Florida)
- Donations per 1K people: $483.76 ($3,150 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 12.3 (80 donations)
- Population: 6,512
- Median household income: $91,352
- Total in Florida: $609,223 (54,214 donations)
Dale Kortum // Shutterstock
#40. 10162 (New York, New York)
- Donations per 1K people: $484.27 ($601 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 21.8 (27 donations)
- Population: 1,240
- Median household income: $96,555
- Total in New York: $308,516 (27,643 donations)
Eric Urquhart // Shutterstock
#39. 53583 (Sauk City, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $488.45 ($2,945 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.7 (4 donations)
- Population: 6,029
- Median household income: $75,846
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#38. 33480 (Palm Beach, Florida)
- Donations per 1K people: $498.52 ($5,300 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 27.2 (289 donations)
- Population: 10,631
- Median household income: $141,328
- Total in Florida: $609,223 (54,214 donations)
pisaphotography // Shutterstock
#37. 98281 (Point Roberts, Washington)
- Donations per 1K people: $511.09 ($562 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 37.3 (41 donations)
- Population: 1,100
- Median household income: $52,692
- Total in Washington: $176,454 (16,967 donations)
Madereugeneandrew // Wikimedia Commons
#36. 68638 (Fullerton, Nebraska)
- Donations per 1K people: $511.51 ($1,000 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.5 (1 donations)
- Population: 1,955
- Median household income: $53,207
- Total in Nebraska: $43,700 (3,663 donations)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. 82730 (Upton, Wyoming)
- Donations per 1K people: $514.63 ($950 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (3 donations)
- Population: 1,846
- Median household income: $58,269
- Total in Wyoming: $26,181 (1,314 donations)
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#34. 28594 (Emerald Isle, North Carolina)
- Donations per 1K people: $519.44 ($1,917 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3. (11 donations)
- Population: 3,691
- Median household income: $84,457
- Total in North Carolina: $133,069 (16,755 donations)
Lewis Directed Films // Shutterstock
#33. 21874 (Willards, Maryland)
- Donations per 1K people: $522.20 ($1,001 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (3 donations)
- Population: 1,917
- Median household income: $45,898
- Total in Maryland: $87,365 (8,528 donations)
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#32. 37215 (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Donations per 1K people: $528.86 ($12,187 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.7 (63 donations)
- Population: 23,044
- Median household income: $122,715
- Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#31. 2199 (Boston, Massachusetts)
- Donations per 1K people: $531.36 ($763 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.5 (5 donations)
- Population: 1,435
- Median household income: $106,250
- Total in Massachusetts: $134,720 (8,456 donations)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#30. 42544 (Nancy, Kentucky)
- Donations per 1K people: $548.57 ($3,055 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.9 (16 donations)
- Population: 5,569
- Median household income: $38,143
- Total in Kentucky: $59,506 (4,114 donations)
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#29. 72137 (Rose Bud, Arkansas)
- Donations per 1K people: $548.95 ($1,200 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.9 (2 donations)
- Population: 2,186
- Median household income: $42,567
- Total in Arkansas: $27,294 (4,492 donations)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#28. 85377 (Carefree, Arizona)
- Donations per 1K people: $557.70 ($2,002 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 12.8 (46 donations)
- Population: 3,589
- Median household income: $109,883
- Total in Arizona: $205,609 (17,955 donations)
Lonnie Paulson // Shutterstock
#27. 76453 (Gordon, Texas)
- Donations per 1K people: $557.89 ($802 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 4.2 (6 donations)
- Population: 1,438
- Median household income: $70,179
- Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
#26. 97623 (Bonanza, Oregon)
- Donations per 1K people: $563.72 ($1,506 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 7.9 (21 donations)
- Population: 2,672
- Median household income: $45,703
- Total in Oregon: $100,666 (8,048 donations)
Jesse Wagstaff // Wikimedia Commons
#25. 59079 (Shepherd, Montana)
- Donations per 1K people: $565.39 ($2,054 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 4.4 (16 donations)
- Population: 3,632
- Median household income: $61,750
- Total in Montana: $41,048 (3,046 donations)
Philip Bird LRPS CPAGB // Shutterstock
#24. 85334 (Ehrenberg, Arizona)
- Donations per 1K people: $567.16 ($570 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2. (2 donations)
- Population: 1,005
- Median household income: $38,393
- Total in Arizona: $205,609 (17,955 donations)
University of College // Shutterstock
#23. 57567 (Philip, South Dakota)
- Donations per 1K people: $584.17 ($792 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.7 (5 donations)
- Population: 1,356
- Median household income: $36,845
- Total in South Dakota: $21,405 (1,579 donations)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#22. 61776 (Towanda, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $585.90 ($665 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.3 (6 donations)
- Population: 1,135
- Median household income: $107,175
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
A mcmurray // Wikimedia Commons
#21. 22747 (Washington, Virginia)
- Donations per 1K people: $594.77 ($750 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,261
- Median household income: $74,700
- Total in Virginia: $191,641 (14,450 donations)
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#20. 54876 (Stone Lake, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $607.73 ($1,012 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.2 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,665
- Median household income: $58,750
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#19. 99180 (Usk, Washington)
- Donations per 1K people: $611.38 ($651 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 53.5 (57 donations)
- Population: 1,065
- Median household income: $47,583
- Total in Washington: $176,454 (16,967 donations)
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#18. 5456 (Ferrisburgh, Vermont)
- Donations per 1K people: $642.66 ($730 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 88.9 (101 donations)
- Population: 1,136
- Median household income: $105,536
- Total in Vermont: $8,393 (648 donations)
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons
#17. 51351 (Milford, Iowa)
- Donations per 1K people: $763.09 ($3,493 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2. (9 donations)
- Population: 4,577
- Median household income: $59,970
- Total in Iowa: $38,867 (4,184 donations)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#16. 37356 (Monteagle, Tennessee)
- Donations per 1K people: $782.65 ($2,098 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.5 (4 donations)
- Population: 2,680
- Median household income: $45,143
- Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
#15. 80135 (Sedalia, Colorado)
- Donations per 1K people: $823.76 ($3,470 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 15.4 (65 donations)
- Population: 4,212
- Median household income: $116,250
- Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#14. 62535 (Forsyth, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $876.22 ($3,005 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.2 (11 donations)
- Population: 3,429
- Median household income: $95,000
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
Jon Kraft // Shutterstock
#13. 54437 (Greenwood, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $890.63 ($2,661 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.7 (2 donations)
- Population: 2,988
- Median household income: $53,404
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#12. 80833 (Rush, Colorado)
- Donations per 1K people: $911.71 ($950 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.9 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,042
- Median household income: $34,170
- Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)
Pmsyyz // Wikimedia Commons
#11. 62711 (Springfield, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,006.28 ($16,434 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.8 (45 donations)
- Population: 16,331
- Median household income: $99,050
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#10. 38076 (Williston, Tennessee)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,033.36 ($1,193 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 10.4 (12 donations)
- Population: 1,154
- Median household income: $59,107
- Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons
#9. 22967 (Roseland, Virginia)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,097.99 ($2,835 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.2 (3 donations)
- Population: 2,582
- Median household income: $68,373
- Total in Virginia: $191,641 (14,450 donations)
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#8. 52142 (Fayette, Iowa)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,191.90 ($2,000 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.6 (1 donations)
- Population: 1,678
- Median household income: $39,417
- Total in Iowa: $38,867 (4,184 donations)
Dick Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#7. 59922 (Lakeside, Montana)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,324.35 ($2,818 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.3 (7 donations)
- Population: 2,128
- Median household income: $65,675
- Total in Montana: $41,048 (3,046 donations)
Karin Hildebrand Lau // Shutterstock
#6. 84774 (Toquerville, Utah)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,397.53 ($2,349 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 7.7 (13 donations)
- Population: 1,681
- Median household income: $80,625
- Total in Utah: $58,237 (5,277 donations)
An Errant Knight // Wikimedia Commons
#5. 76578 (Thrall, Texas)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,540.96 ($1,900 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.8 (1 donations)
- Population: 1,233
- Median household income: $60,833
- Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#4. 13417 (New York Mills, New York)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,827.20 ($5,602 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.3 (4 donations)
- Population: 3,066
- Median household income: $41,549
- Total in New York: $308,516 (27,643 donations)
Mahmoud Suhail // Shutterstock
#3. 57384 (Wolsey, South Dakota)
- Donations per 1K people: $2,238.01 ($2,502 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.8 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,118
- Median household income: $57,237
- Total in South Dakota: $21,405 (1,579 donations)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#2. 55974 (Spring Grove, Minnesota)
- Donations per 1K people: $2,660.55 ($5,800 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.7 (8 donations)
- Population: 2,180
- Median household income: $50,393
- Total in Minnesota: $71,104 (8,202 donations)
Joseph Kreiss // Shutterstock
#1. 53577 (Plain, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $4,034.58 ($5,600 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.4 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,388
- Median household income: $71,833
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Libroman // Wikimedia Commons
