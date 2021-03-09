Is Blunt's exit an opening for ex-Gov. Greitens to return?

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Eric Greitens' political future seemed doomed by scandal when he resigned as Missouri governor. Now, he appears primed to test whether Sen. Roy Blunt's retirement provides a path for redemption within a Republican Party searching for direction after former President Donald Trump's election loss.

Greitens, the 46-year-old ex-Navy SEAL officer whose fast political rise in 2016 was matched only by its swift decline two years later, has increasingly been laying the groundwork for a potential return to politics. He's become a frequent guest on conservative radio and television, handed out masks to first responders, and has been outspoken on Twitter.

Greitens did not respond Tuesday to messages seeking an interview. But he said last week on KFTK-FM in St. Louis that he would "keep the door open” on a Senate run. That was even before Blunt’s surprising announcement on Monday that he would not seek a third term in 2022.

Greitens used the radio interview to align closely with Trump, saying conservatives "want President Trump’s leadership. They want somebody who’s willing to stand up, especially stand up against the lunacy that we’re seeing out of the left.”