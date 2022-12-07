 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Is effective altruism useful when deciding how to help others? | The Ethical Life podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Episode 67: The philosophical and social movement called effective altruism has received lots of attention over the past month after the collapse of the user-friendly crypto exchange FTX.

The founder of the failed company is Sam Bankman-Fried. He seems likely to face civil and/or criminal penalties for what appears to be at best mismanagement and at worst blatant corruption that caused the sudden failure of the exchange, along with the disappearance of billions of dollars.

But other than running FTX, Bankman-Fried was an evangelist for effective altruism, and many wonder whether his well-documented business failure put the EA movement at risk, and whether EA actually benefits society.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

The reluctant prophet of effective altruism, by Gideon Lewis-Kraus, The New Yorker

How Sam Bankman-Fried's fall exposes the failures of effective altruism, by Zeeshan Aleem, MSNBC

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

