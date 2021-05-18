Is it a HIPAA violation if businesses request proof of COVID vaccine? What experts say

While vaccine cards would normally be protected information, many businesses don't operate under HIPAA laws, KHQ-TV reported. So that means stores, schools and travel providers may have the legal right to ask if you've been vaccinated before helping you, according to experts.

"Because the average business is not a covered entity or a business associate of a covered entity within the meaning of HIPAA, the statute does not prohibit them asking them about vaccination status," Glenn Cohen, a Harvard Law School professor, told TEGNA.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, health officer and epidemiologist for the Oregon Public Health Division, also weighed in when he said people in his state would be required to wear masks inside stores unless they share whether they've been vaccinated, The Oregonian reported Friday.

"That is not a violation of HIPAA or privacy since they're voluntarily disclosing that information," he said, according to the newspaper.

But not everyone sees such a clear-cut situation. Carmen Roe, a legal analyst for KHOU, said she thinks it will be up to the courts to determine whether businesses can ask for vaccine cards before allowing people to take off their masks.