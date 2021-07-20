 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Is it time to end gender testing in sports?
0 Comments
AP

Is it time to end gender testing in sports?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Tokyo Olympics begin this week, but the longstanding issue of gender testing in sports has raised its head following the exclusion of two women runners from the 400m race. What was the reason? Their natural testosterone levels are too high, disqualifying them from entering the race. This leads to questions about why women are still being tested for testosterone and if is it appropriate? 

The Tokyo Olympics begin this week, but the longstanding issue of gender testing in sports has raised its head following the exclusion of two women runners from the 400m race. What was the reason? Their natural testosterone levels are too high, disqualifying them from entering the race. This leads to questions about why women are still being tested for testosterone and if is it appropriate?

To read more select an article below by click or tap, then use your browser's back button to return to read more.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

65,000 fans pack Deer District for Bucks Game 6

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News