Is the handshake back? How we're greeting each other as the world reopens

This summer is bringing back a lot of what we used to call "normal," including greeting long-lost friends and maskless strangers.

For many of us it's long overdue. But for people still anxious about socializing after more than a year in isolation, the rituals around greeting someone can be nerve-wracking.

Do you go in for a handshake? A fist bump? An awkward little wave?

A year ago, health experts seemed to declare the handshake dead. But that was back when most people knew little about the novel coronavirus and no vaccine was in sight.

So now that the pandemic is in retreat in some parts of the world, is it time to give the handshake another shot?

Like many questions that have come up over the past 15 confusing months, there is no explicitly right or wrong answer. But we've learned a lot about the virus since the world first went into lockdown, so maybe it's time to revisit the question.

Why do we shake hands in the first place?