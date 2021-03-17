Is the US border with Mexico in crisis? An explainer.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Monday during a visit to El Paso, Texas, that, "It's more than a crisis. This is human heartbreak." Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday called the wave of migrants a difficult challenge but nothing new.

Spin and semantics aside, migration flows to the U.S. from Mexico are surging in a major way for the third time in seven years under Republican and Democratic presidents — and for similar reasons.

***

Here are three answers to questions about the border:

How have flows changed since Joe Biden became president?

Border encounters — a widely-used but imperfect gauge that tells how many times U.S. authorities came across migrants — rose sharply during Donald Trump's final months as president, from an unusually low 17,106 last April to 74,108 in December. Last month, encounters topped 100,000 for the first time since a four-month streak in 2019.

That's only part of the picture, though. Who's crossing is just as important a gauge as how many are making the attempt, if not even more.