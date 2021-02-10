Isbell to donate his share of Morgan Wallen's sales to NAACP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning singer songwriter Jason Isbell says he is going to donate money that he makes from Morgan Wallen's cover of his song “Cover Me Up” to the NAACP.

Wallen, who has had the No. 1 album in the country for the past four weeks, was caught on camera last week saying a racial slur, but sales of his record increased after radio stations removed him from their playlists.

Isbell, a popular Americana artist and former member of the Drive-By Truckers, wrote “Cover Me Up," which Wallen included as a cover in his sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album.”

Isbell posted on social media on Wednesday that he wasn't going to keep his portion of those sales.

“I’ve decided to donate everything I’ve made so far from this album to the Nashville chapter of the @NAACP. Thanks for helping out a good cause, folks,” he wrote.