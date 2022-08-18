 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Israel closes Palestinian rights groups it labeled terrorist

  • Updated
  • 0

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israel raided the offices of several Palestinian advocacy groups it had previously designated as terrorist organizations, sealing entrance doors and leaving notices declaring them closed, the groups said Thursday.

Israel has claimed some of these groups had ties to the militant Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a claim the groups denied.

Rights defenders have described Israel's moves against the groups as part of a decades-long crackdown on political activist in the occupied territories.

Most of the targeted organizations document alleged human rights violations by Israel as well as the Palestinian Authority, both of which routinely detain Palestinian activists.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria suffers from spiraling fuel costs, collapsing economy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News