Israel, Hamas fighting intensifies; GOP set to oust Cheney today; NRA dealt major blow

Today is Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Israel stepped up attacks in Gaza as Palestinian rockets rained down in Israel in an escalation of the fighting; House Republicans are expected to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from the No. 3 post today; and a judge dismissed the NRA's bankruptcy case in a blow to the group.

TOP STORIES

Israel, Hamas escalate heavy fighting with no end in sight

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel stepped up its attacks on the Gaza Strip, flattening a high-rise building used by the Hamas militant group and killing at least three militants in their hideouts on Tuesday as Palestinian rockets rained down almost nonstop on parts of Israel.

It was the heaviest fighting between the bitter enemies since 2014, and it showed no signs of slowing.