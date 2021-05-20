Israel unleashes more strikes after Biden's call to de-escalate; South faces floods; LeBron saves Lakers

Today is Thursday, May 20, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes after President Biden called for de-escalation; rain continues to fall on flooded areas of South; and LeBron James's late-game heroics help Lakers advance past Warriors in NBA playoffs.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Israel unleashes strikes after vowing to press on in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several, as it pushed ahead despite U.S. calls to wind down the offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing mounting pressure from his country’s closest ally but appears determined to inflict maximum damage on Hamas in a war that could help save his political career. Still, diplomatic efforts to negotiate a cease-fire gathered pace, and a senior Hamas official said he expected a truce soon.