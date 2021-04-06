Italian Americans sue over Columbus holiday name change

Many Italian Americans have embraced the 15th century explorer — once hailed as the discoverer of America — as a cultural hero, but not all agree. Cities across the U.S. have scrutinized Columbus' legacy in recent years, accelerated by protests against racial injustice that began last sprint in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

In ordering the holiday’s name changed, Kenney said in a proclamation that the story of Christopher Columbus was “deeply complicated,” adding that the explorer “enslaved indigenous people, and punished individuals who failed to meet his expected service through violence and, in some cases, murder.”;

Philadelphia is not the first city to strip Columbus' name from the October holiday to instead recognize Native Americans — Los Angeles, Denver and Austin, Texas, are among the municipalities to make the switch.

Back in Philadelphia, the plaintiffs also allege discrimination in the designation of prioritized neighborhoods for distribution of coronavirus vaccines, something the city has said targeted areas and groups with low vaccination rates.

On Tuesday, Kenney called the lawsuit “a patently meritless political ploy" and said it will “waste precious resources at a time when we are trying to both deal with devastating pandemic and work to build a safer and more equitable city for all residents.”

