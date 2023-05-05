NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old high school senior in New Orleans who received scholarship offers from 149 colleges and universities totaling $10 million said Friday that he has chosen to attend Cornell University.
Dennis "Maliq" Barnes will graduate on May 24 from the International High School of New Orleans, where he earned a 4.98 grade point average. He also has 27 college credits through a dual enrollment program with Southern University of New Orleans.
Dennis "Maliq" Barnes, 16, announces that he will be attending Cornell University during a news conference at International High School of New Orleans Friday, May 5, 2023.
David Grunfeld, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP
He plans to study computer science at Cornell, an Ivy League school in Ithaca, New York. He has also said he is considering law school.
"Today is an exciting day for me and my family, and I look forward to working with Cornell's College of Engineering over the course of my undergraduate education," Barnes said.
In an interview las week, Barnes said that a major reason he cranked out applications to close to 200 schools was his desire to have numerous educational and financial options. He ultimately was accepted at 186 colleges and universities. The school said it believes the $10 million in scholarship offers from 149 of them to be a record for U.S. college-bound seniors.
50 most selective colleges in America
America's most competitive colleges, ranked by acceptance rates
While there is no shortage of exceptional colleges in the United States, there are millions of gifted kids across the nation jockeying for limited seats at some of America's top universities every year. Parents often go to great financial lengths to send their children to some of the nation's most prestigious schools, the likes of which include paying private school tuition, hiring personal tutors, or
paying for test prep classes that typically cost upwards of $1,000.
Using data from the
National Center for Education Statistics, Stacker listed the 50 most selective colleges in the United States. The institutions are ranked according to acceptance rates. Statistics pertaining to total acceptance and enrollment are provided for context. Stacker used the latest available NCES data for this story, ranking schools that received at least 1,000 applications for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Read on to see if your alma mater is among the most competitive schools in the nation today.
You may also like: How diverse are the 10 most selective universities?
vectorfusionart // Shutterstock
#50. Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, Georgia
- Acceptance rate: 15.96%
- Total accepted: 7,030 (44,048 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 3,453 (49.1% yield)
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#49. University of Notre Dame, Indiana
- Acceptance rate: 15.07%
- Total accepted: 3,562 (23,642 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 2,059 (57.8% yield)
Ssantera // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, New York
- Acceptance rate: 14.68%
- Total accepted: 393 (2,678 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 210 (53.4% yield)
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#47. University of California-Berkeley, California
- Acceptance rate: 14.44%
- Total accepted: 16,295 (112,843 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 6,931 (42.5% yield)
Lrd1rocha // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Colorado College, Colorado
- Acceptance rate: 14.25%
- Total accepted: 1,564 (10,975 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 620 (39.6% yield)
You may also like: 25 of the best TV shows set in high school
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Hamilton College, New York
- Acceptance rate: 14.07%
- Total accepted: 1,320 (9,380 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 533 (40.4% yield)
Bill Clark // Getty Images
#44. Carnegie Mellon University, Pennsylvania
- Acceptance rate: 13.54%
- Total accepted: 4,453 (32,896 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,896 (42.6% yield)
Amy Lutz // Shutterstock
#43. Middlebury College, Vermont
- Acceptance rate: 13.45%
- Total accepted: 1,601 (11,906 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 680 (42.5% yield)
Funuk // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Emory University, Georgia
- Acceptance rate: 13.05%
- Total accepted: 4,364 (33,435 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,494 (34.2% yield)
Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock
#41. Washington University in St Louis, Missouri
- Acceptance rate: 13.00%
- Total accepted: 4,373 (33,634 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,980 (45.3% yield)
You may also like: Can you pass this 8th grade assessment test?
Minbaili // Wikimedia Commons
#40. New York University, New York
- Acceptance rate: 12.96%
- Total accepted: 12,380 (95,517 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 6,097 (49.2% yield)
littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock
#39. University of Southern California, California
- Acceptance rate: 12.51%
- Total accepted: 8,884 (71,031 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 3,668 (41.3% yield)
Brion Vibber // Wikimedia Commons
#38. United States Air Force Academy, Colorado
- Acceptance rate: 12.43%
- Total accepted: 1,453 (11,687 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,091 (75.1% yield)
U.S. Air Force // Wikimedia Commons
#37. St. Andrews University, North Carolina
- Acceptance rate: 12.29%
- Total accepted: 266 (2,164 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 261 (98.1% yield)
Detamblelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Barnard College, New York
- Acceptance rate: 11.47%
- Total accepted: 1,192 (10,395 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 769 (64.5% yield)
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Tufts University, Massachusetts
- Acceptance rate: 11.43%
- Total accepted: 3,566 (31,198 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,800 (50.5% yield)
Jellymuffin40 // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Claremont McKenna College, California
- Acceptance rate: 11.24%
- Total accepted: 633 (5,632 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 358 (56.6% yield)
Craig Stanfill // Wikimedia Commons
#32. University of California-Los Angeles, California
- Acceptance rate: 10.77%
- Total accepted: 15,028 (139,489 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 6,584 (43.8% yield)
Josh Lee // Wikimedia Commons
#31. United States Military Academy, New York
- Acceptance rate: 10.66%
- Total accepted: 1,488 (13,955 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,201 (80.7% yield)
You may also like: Most liberal colleges in America
Teddy Wade // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Grinnell College, Iowa
- Acceptance rate: 10.54%
- Total accepted: 1,108 (10,513 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 471 (42.5% yield)
Aureliusxv // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Stanbridge University, California
- Acceptance rate: 10.50%
- Total accepted: 173 (1,648 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 161 (93.1% yield)
Monirb // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Harvey Mudd College, California
- Acceptance rate: 9.99%
- Total accepted: 473 (4,737 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 225 (47.6% yield)
Bovineone // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Tulane University of Louisiana, Louisiana
- Acceptance rate: 9.63%
- Total accepted: 4,385 (45,525 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 2,027 (46.2% yield)
Fotoluminate LLC // Shutterstock
#26. Rice University, Texas
- Acceptance rate: 9.48%
- Total accepted: 2,802 (29,544 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,226 (43.8% yield)
You may also like: How student debt has grown in every state
Daderot // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Colby College, Maine
- Acceptance rate: 8.87%
- Total accepted: 1,407 (15,857 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 667 (47.4% yield)
Nick Kline // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Williams College, Massachusetts
- Acceptance rate: 8.83%
- Total accepted: 1,099 (12,452 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 574 (52.2% yield)
Beyond my Ken // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Bowdoin College, Maine
- Acceptance rate: 8.82%
- Total accepted: 822 (9,325 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 517 (62.9% yield)
Daderot // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Amherst College, Massachusetts
- Acceptance rate: 8.74%
- Total accepted: 1,224 (13,999 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 515 (42.1% yield)
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Cornell University, New York
- Acceptance rate: 8.69%
- Total accepted: 5,852 (67,380 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 3,718 (63.5% yield)
You may also like: Best private colleges in America
Notyourbroom // Wikimedia Commons
#20. United States Naval Academy, Maryland
- Acceptance rate: 8.45%
- Total accepted: 1,374 (16,265 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,183 (86.1% yield)
Daniel J. McLain // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Swarthmore College, Pennsylvania
- Acceptance rate: 7.79%
- Total accepted: 1,013 (13,012 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 454 (44.8% yield)
Tlönorbis // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Johns Hopkins University, Maryland
- Acceptance rate: 7.52%
- Total accepted: 2,972 (39,515 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,420 (47.8% yield)
Lester Spence // Wikimedia Commons
#17. The Juilliard School, New York
- Acceptance rate: 7.43%
- Total accepted: 174 (2,342 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 110 (63.2% yield)
Paul Masck // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Vanderbilt University, Tennessee
- Acceptance rate: 7.14%
- Total accepted: 3,368 (47,152 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,626 (48.3% yield)
You may also like: 35 CEOs who never finished college
Vortex895 // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Northwestern University, Illinois
- Acceptance rate: 6.97%
- Total accepted: 3,321 (47,636 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 2,086 (62.8% yield)
Madcoverboy // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Pomona College, California
- Acceptance rate: 6.64%
- Total accepted: 771 (11,620 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 451 (58.5% yield)
OfficialPomonaCollege // Wikimedia Commons
#13. University of Chicago, Illinois
- Acceptance rate: 6.48%
- Total accepted: 2,460 (37,974 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 2,053 (83.5% yield)
Crimsonmaroon // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Dartmouth College, New Hampshire
- Acceptance rate: 6.17%
- Total accepted: 1,750 (28,356 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,221 (69.8% yield)
Kane5187 // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Duke University, North Carolina
- Acceptance rate: 5.89%
- Total accepted: 2,927 (49,703 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,744 (59.6% yield)
You may also like: 25 oldest colleges in America
Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia Commons
#10. University of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania
- Acceptance rate: 5.87%
- Total accepted: 3,304 (56,332 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 2,418 (73.2% yield)
Teutonia25 // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Brown University, Rhode Island
- Acceptance rate: 5.51%
- Total accepted: 2,568 (46,568 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,705 (66.4% yield)
Dale182 // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Yale University, Connecticut
- Acceptance rate: 5.31%
- Total accepted: 2,509 (47,240 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,786 (71.2% yield)
Ragesoss // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Princeton University, New Jersey
- Acceptance rate: 4.38%
- Total accepted: 1,647 (37,601 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,290 (78.3% yield)
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Columbia University in the City of New York, New York
- Acceptance rate: 4.13%
- Total accepted: 2,524 (61,110 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,641 (65.0% yield)
You may also like: 30 celebs you didn't know were Ivy Leaguers
Bronxbombr21 // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Massachusetts
- Acceptance rate: 4.11%
- Total accepted: 1,365 (33,240 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,177 (86.2% yield)
Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences Massachusetts Institute of Technology // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Harvard University, Massachusetts
- Acceptance rate: 4.01%
- Total accepted: 2,318 (57,786 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,951 (84.2% yield)
Bostonian13 // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Stanford University, California
- Acceptance rate: 3.95%
- Total accepted: 2,190 (55,471 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 1,757 (80.2% yield)
Jawed Karim // Wikimedia Commons
#2. California Institute of Technology, California
- Acceptance rate: 3.92%
- Total accepted: 510 (13,026 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 270 (52.9% yield)
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Minerva University, California
- Acceptance rate: 1.02%
- Total accepted: 256 (25,026 total applicants)
- Total enrolled: 186 (72.7% yield)
You may also like: Best public colleges in America
4 PM production // Shutterstock
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!