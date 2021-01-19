 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It's Dolly Parton's 75th birthday. See how she'll spend the day, plus photos through the years.
View Comments
spotlight AP

It's Dolly Parton's 75th birthday. See how she'll spend the day, plus photos through the years.

{{featured_button_text}}

Dolly Parton, a country music icon and philanthropist, turns 75 years old today.

Aside from her status as a country music icon, she is a lifelong philanthropist. She founded the Imagination Library, which mails books to children under the age of 5 across the world to improve child literacy, and her million-dollar donation to Vanderbilt University helped develop the highly effective Moderna coronavirus vaccine. Her advocacy for racial justice was recently celebrated in a mural in Nashville.

Here's a look at her life and career, in photos:

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Jan. 19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News