It's Dolly Parton's 75th birthday. See how she'll spend the day, plus photos through the years.

Dolly Parton, a country music icon and philanthropist, turns 75 years old today.
Aside from her status as a country music icon, she is a lifelong philanthropist. She founded the Imagination Library, which mails books to children under the age of 5 across the world to improve child literacy, and her million-dollar donation to Vanderbilt University helped develop the highly effective Moderna coronavirus vaccine. Her advocacy for racial justice was recently celebrated in a mural in Nashville.
Here's a look at her life and career, in photos: