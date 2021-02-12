It's going to be a frigid Valentine's weekend. Take advantage of it

It's Valentine's Day weekend, lovers! Time to slip on your sexiest parka, break out the romantic double Slanket (a real thing that exists) and hunker down for a record-breaking, bone-chilling cold snap.

How cold is it going to be? Frigid. Icy. Positively Dantean. Colder than that ex who bought you a vacuum for your anniversary.

Dozens of locations in the United States will be wracked with the coldest air they've seen in decades this weekend, and by Sunday, temperatures will drop below zero as far south as Texas. That's 40 to 50 degrees below average in some places! About 75% of the country will see below-freezing weather in the coming days. Basically, if you don't live in the Southeast, the more southerly and westerly parts of the Southwest or Hawaii, you're gonna feel it.

But ... isn't it at least a little romantic?