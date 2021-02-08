It's impeachment trial week for Trump; Super Bowl LV look-back; longtime ESPN baseball reporter dies

Today is Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: There's a sense of urgency for this week's impeachment trial; Tom Brady did it again; and an ESPN baseball reporter who covered 25 World Series dies.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

Trump impeachment trial to open with sense of urgency, speed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial is opening this week with a sense of urgency — by Democrats who want to hold the former president accountable for the violent U.S. Capitol siege and Republicans who want it over as fast as possible.