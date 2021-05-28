It's Memorial Day Weekend. What's safe to do?

CNN: What if you're vaccinated, but some members of your family aren't? Is it safe to see them?

Wen: This is a bit less straightforward. Vaccination protects you very well from getting coronavirus. The chance of you becoming infected, even if someone you're seeing has Covid-19, is very low. The exception is if you are severely immunocompromised—for example, if you have cancer and are on chemotherapy or if you are a transplant patient on immunosuppressant medication.

Let's say that there's one other household you're planning to see that has unvaccinated people—for example, young children who aren't yet eligible to be vaccinated. You can safely see them, including indoors without masks.

If multiple households are gathering that have unvaccinated people, there is the risk that those who are unvaccinated passing coronavirus to one another. You are still at very low risk yourself, so some people in that position may decide it's fine to see the other unvaccinated people. Another option is to encourage that such get-togethers take place outdoors, with those unvaccinated wearing masks if they have to be indoors with one another.

CNN: What if the unvaccinated are adults who are refusing to get vaccinated? Would you have dinner indoors with them?