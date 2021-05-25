It's not just Arizona: Push to review 2020 ballots spreads

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts said in a statement: "It is outrageous that Fulton County continues to be a target of those who cannot accept the results from last year's election. The votes have been counted multiple times, including a hand recount, and no evidence of fraud has been found."

Both sides are scheduled to meet Friday to discuss how to review the mail ballots. Favorito said Jovan Pulitzer, an inventor and key figure in the pro-Trump movement to overturn the 2020 election, may be one of the people he consults for the ballot examination.

Pulitzer had pushed unsuccessfully for a statewide audit of Georgia's election results, even after two recounts by the Republican secretary of state confirmed that Biden won the state. That finding infuriated Trump, who has slammed both Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the state's Republican governor, Brian Kemp.

Former state Rep. Vernon Jones, a Trump backer who is challenging Kemp in the GOP primary, held a news conference outside the state Capitol last week to hammer the governor for not commissioning a statewide audit. "There's a dead cat on the end of this line, and we just want to find out what it is, that's all," Jones said. "People have a right to know. What are you hiding?"