It's possible to reach herd immunity, then lose it. Here's how to prevent that from happening.

If you think herd immunity is the finish line to this pandemic, it's time for a reality check.

Herd immunity with COVID-19 could come and go, scientists say. Or we might never reach it at all.

"There's a lot of things that have to go our way to actually get to herd immunity," said Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

But don't panic. Here's why it's possible to dip in and out of herd immunity, and what you can do now to maximize the chances of snuffing out COVID-19 for good.

