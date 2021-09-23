Its relevance at stake, UN reaches toward a new generation

Yousafzai was a Pakistani schoolgirl when she was shot in the head for advocating for girls’ access to education, and the Swedish Thunberg has been an outspoken — and sometimes confrontational — force on climate change. Both were teenage girls when they, to much fanfare, addressed the United Nations in recent years.

By paving the way for other young people to take on weighty issues, Wickramanayake said, the two have also helped shatter preconceptions that young people lack experience to deal with world leaders and expertise on issues like education or the extremes of climate change.

“Having those icons with really global outreach and also the power to reach out to the world’s most powerful people have destroyed those stereotypes … about young people having leadership positions and being able to lead movements,” said Wickramanayake, who at 30 years old is the youngest person in Guterres’ cabinet. She was first hired at 26, making her the youngest person ever to serve in the top ranks of the secretary-general's administration in the history of the United Nations.