 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It's tornado season: See where and how often these deadly storms strike
0 comments
alert

It's tornado season: See where and how often these deadly storms strike

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tornadoes typically have the lowest death toll from natural disasters, but at night, tornadoes are far more deadly than they are by day.

In the interactive graphic below, explore where tornadoes hit most often, when they strike, and how to survive if one threatens you and your home.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News