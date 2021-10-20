Vice President Kamala Harris turns 57 today. Here's a look at the life and career of America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president.
Just In
It's Vice President Kamala Harris' 57th birthday today. Her life, in photos.
- Associated Press
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I asked Debra (Jarvis) why she had been in the residence," an officer said. "Debra then looked back at (the home in question), pointed at the trailer and said 'shower.' "
The defendant admitted that while serving as a youth leader at the Church of Jesus Christ, he sent nude photos and a video of himself masturbating to a 15-year-old boy, according to court records.
The mother told police the 4-year-old was kept in the basement for days at a time and that food was also withheld from the boy, according to the documents.
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state who helped shape American foreign policy for decades, has died of complications from Covid-19, his family said.
Mike Mitchem said his brother and sister-in-law had not been vaccinated, even though family members urged them to get the shots. “They’d just been leery. They were going off what they’ve been hearing and reading on the internet.”
U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus.
Former President Trump sought to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 riot to the congressional committee investigating the attack.
A man charged with raping a woman on a train outside of Philadelphia harassed, groped and assaulted her while people held up their phones, police said.
Idaho bowhunter Raymond Jones went missing on his son's 12th birthday, Sept. 7, 1968. Fifty-three years later, Jones' body was found by another bowhunter, solving a mystery that had long haunted his relatives, including his only son.