Jackson released from Chicago facility after COVID recovery

"We know it is a miracle that both of our parents are now COVID-19 survivors, and we thank God for his healing,” one of the couple’s sons, Jonathan Jackson, said in a statement Wednesday. “We also pray for the millions of people who have been infected with this virus and pray they too will also overcome.”

While Jesse Jackson has advocated for COVID-19 vaccinations for months, particularly for Black people, he told The Associated Press last month that his wife of nearly 60 years wasn't vaccinated because she had an undisclosed “pre-existing condition” that worried family members. Generally, public health experts strongly encourage people with existing health conditions, such as cancer or diabetes, to get vaccinated as they are at increased risk for severe illness.

However, since her release from the hospital, Jacqueline Jackson has become a “true advocate for everyone” to get vaccinated, according to Jonathan Jackson.