Jacob Blake says he was ready to surrender before being shot

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Black man who was shot in the back by a white police officer in Wisconsin, triggering several nights of violent protests over the summer and leaving him partially paralyzed, said in an interview broadcast Thursday that he was prepared to surrender just before the officer opened fire.

Jacob Blake, 29, said an interview with ABC's “Good Morning America” that during a struggle with Kenosha police who were trying to arrest him Aug. 23 on an outstanding warrant his pocketknife fell from his pants. He said he picked it up before heading to a vehicle to drive away with two of his children in the backseat.

“I'm not really worried. I'm walking away from them, so it's not like they were going to shoot me,” Blake said.

Blake said that he was prepared to surrender once he put the knife in the vehicle.

“Throw myself to the ground and you know, put my arms behind my back because if they did it there and they killed me there, everybody would see it,” he said.